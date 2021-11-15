Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 84,730 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,730 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of MGM Resorts International worth $12,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,622,000 after buying an additional 3,699,679 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,604,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after buying an additional 2,683,400 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,044,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after buying an additional 1,466,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.12.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $300,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 148,700 shares of company stock worth $6,584,439 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM opened at $45.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.39. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $23.72 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

