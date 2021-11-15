Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.46% of EHang at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of EHang by 108.7% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,556,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,924,000 after purchasing an additional 810,919 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in EHang during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in EHang during the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of EHang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $848,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EHang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EHang stock opened at $25.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72. EHang Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $129.80.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.51 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 47.93% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

