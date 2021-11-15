Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 215,038 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,707,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Nuance Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,421,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,438,393,000 after purchasing an additional 538,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth $207,720,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 43.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,241,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,469,000 after purchasing an additional 979,055 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth $170,497,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth $114,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $270,192.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $54.87 on Monday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.08 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average of $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.