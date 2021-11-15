Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $12,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after buying an additional 75,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,115 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,320,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $741,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,791,000 after purchasing an additional 255,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $1,863.00 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,241.38 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.76 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,841.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,681.10.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Stephens increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,992.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

