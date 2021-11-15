Marshall Wace LLP Sells 2,248,152 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 906,084 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,248,152 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $11,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at $1,355,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,812,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,552.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.73. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBR. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.