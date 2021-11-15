Marshall Wace LLP Sells 36,187 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 36,187 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.26% of Quaker Chemical worth $10,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 8.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth about $1,990,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 80.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 43,089 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 113.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,987,000 after purchasing an additional 40,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quaker Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.50.

NYSE KWR opened at $270.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $223.19 and a 1-year high of $301.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.36 and a 200-day moving average of $243.55. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total value of $181,218.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total transaction of $758,805.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

