Marshall Wace LLP Takes $11.39 Million Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,385,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Okta by 36.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,291,000 after acquiring an additional 26,739 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at $333,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at $12,267,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $3,205,085.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total transaction of $841,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,337 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.96.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $261.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.21. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.08 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

