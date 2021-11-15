Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,249,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,062,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 11.52% of BYTE Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the second quarter worth $457,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $578,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $724,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $964,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,448,000. Institutional investors own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYTS opened at $9.73 on Monday. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

