Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 460,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.50% of FibroGen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 275,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter worth $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in FibroGen by 2.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in FibroGen by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in FibroGen by 17.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FibroGen alerts:

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thane Wettig purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FibroGen stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.96. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 75.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FGEN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.