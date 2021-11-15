Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 122,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,261,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.07% of Cognex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 8.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,016,000 after purchasing an additional 96,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,473,000 after acquiring an additional 23,013 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth $3,942,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 17.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $83.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.36. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $69.80 and a 52-week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

In other Cognex news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGNX. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.