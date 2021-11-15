Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires Shares of 11,384 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,470,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $1,413,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.2% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 73.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,866,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total value of $1,295,459.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,708.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,332 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $354.93 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $357.45 and a 200-day moving average of $326.07. The firm has a market cap of $126.79 billion, a PE ratio of 76.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $333.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.