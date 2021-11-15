Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires Shares of 82,492 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.13% of Crocs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Crocs by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Crocs by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,108 shares of company stock worth $6,766,943 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Shares of CROX opened at $180.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $182.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.34 and a 200 day moving average of $130.41.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

