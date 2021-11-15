Marshall Wace North America L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 570.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,930 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $11,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after acquiring an additional 35,204 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,398,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 397.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $444.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $435.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.14. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $350.01 and a 1 year high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.25.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

