Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 25,176 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,176 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 201,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,355,000 after buying an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $129.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.4977 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

