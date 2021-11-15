Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys New Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,488 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,319,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $1,206,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $14,469,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $15,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $231.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.38.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $183.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.02. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $87.24 and a 12 month high of $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.43%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

