Marshall Wace North America L.P. Decreases Stock Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.26% of frontdoor worth $11,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 222.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $37.26 on Monday. frontdoor, inc. has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 1,514.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of frontdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $176,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

