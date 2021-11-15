Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $9.36 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 504.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,425 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,300,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 93.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 44.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,426,000 after acquiring an additional 35,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.06.

PH stock opened at $334.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.07 and a 200-day moving average of $301.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $247.41 and a 12 month high of $334.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,636. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

