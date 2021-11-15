Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $11.21 Million in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 252,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $53.40 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $48.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.71. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $582.55 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

