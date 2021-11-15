Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $13.02 Million in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,016,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.19% of Post at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Post in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Post in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Post in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Post by 329.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Post in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

POST stock opened at $106.62 on Monday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.16 and a twelve month high of $117.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.54.

POST has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.