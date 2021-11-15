Marshall Wace North America L.P. Lowers Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,966 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.08% of Hasbro worth $10,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 681.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Hasbro stock opened at $98.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.62. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.82 and a 1-year high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

