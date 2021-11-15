Marshall Wace North America L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 505,247 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.37% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $9,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $19.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 33.04, a current ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.37. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.85.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 59.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

