Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $10.80 Million Investment in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,803,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco Solar ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 90.4% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 690,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,383,000 after acquiring an additional 327,985 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 699,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after acquiring an additional 96,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 765.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 67,164 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after acquiring an additional 46,737 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,869,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $99.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.85. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.