Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $10 Million Investment in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,996,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Lithia Motors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $1,053,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 25.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.56.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $322.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.08. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $259.74 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.