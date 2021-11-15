Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $9.31 Million Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $475,520,000 after acquiring an additional 125,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,185,000 after acquiring an additional 211,992 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,873,052 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,363,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,298,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,525,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.91.

GD opened at $200.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

