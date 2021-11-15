Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 1,248,218 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 646.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,441,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248,218 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.62% of Comstock Resources worth $9,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.84.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

