Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases New Shares in Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,215,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.92% of Electric Last Mile Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELMS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electric Last Mile Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ ELMS opened at $9.01 on Monday. Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.