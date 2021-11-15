Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases New Shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 269,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,095,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.23% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZIM opened at $50.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $62.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

