Marshall Wace North America L.P. Reduces Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,383 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 74,501 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $12,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in BHP Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lowered shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $594.25.

NYSE:BHP opened at $54.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.56. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

