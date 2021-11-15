Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 429,903 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,413,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 429,903 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.94% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 19.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 62,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Terry Considine purchased 76,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $502,459.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 514,587 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,463 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.