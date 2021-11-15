Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $11.77 Million Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 190,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,772,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.31% of PennyMac Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFSI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 27.9% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,462,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,977,000 after buying an additional 537,407 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,045,000 after buying an additional 277,849 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 157.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after buying an additional 147,324 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,968,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 38.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after buying an additional 120,117 shares during the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

PFSI stock opened at $65.17 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.93 and a 52 week high of $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.19.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.48%.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

