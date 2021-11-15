Martin Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,564 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Martin Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,564 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Apple by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 28,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,098,084 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $378,431,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.25. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $112.59 and a one year high of $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.