Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Down 97.2% in October

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the October 14th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MARUY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703. Marubeni has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $93.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.02.

MARUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho upgraded Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

