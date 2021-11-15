Masari Price Tops $0.0386 on Top Exchanges (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 15th. Masari has a market cap of $619,571.32 and approximately $3,030.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Masari coin can currently be bought for $0.0386 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Masari has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,034.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,311.84 or 0.07064564 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $245.63 or 0.00402447 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $622.53 or 0.01019959 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00085042 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.79 or 0.00407620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.76 or 0.00269946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.22 or 0.00246129 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars.

