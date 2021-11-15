Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,623 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 239,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,503,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $167.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.35. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.01 and a 1 year high of $167.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

