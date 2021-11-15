Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 51,579 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 607.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,579 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Spence Asset Management grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $65.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.92. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $67.29.

