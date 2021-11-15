Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 0.8% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $121.04 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $90.22 and a one year high of $124.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.032 per share. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

