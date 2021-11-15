MASQ (MASQ) Reaches One Day Volume of $47,210.00

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $47,210.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00070465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00073334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00094866 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,992.10 or 1.00081459 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,542.26 or 0.07103937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,882,494 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

