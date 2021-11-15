MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the October 14th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,276,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MSRT stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. 2,268,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,232,755. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. MassRoots has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.09.

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

MassRoots, Inc engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

