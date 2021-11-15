Master Contract Token (MCT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.80 Million

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $70,582.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 49.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,311.84 or 0.07064564 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00085042 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00084011 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.