Master Contract Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $59,724.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 49.6% against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $59,724.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,717.87 or 0.07177438 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00085122 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00083298 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

