Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Raised by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 9.3% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $35,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Mastercard by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 28,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $365.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $358.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.38 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $348.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.43.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.