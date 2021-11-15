Matrix AI Network (MAN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.28 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 15th. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $22.69 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Matrix AI Network alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.75 or 0.00400893 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000417 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Coin Profile

Matrix AI Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrix AI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.