Matrix Service Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Matrix Service in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $168.09 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $10.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $282.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.94. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $16.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matrix Service by 41.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 618,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 180,810 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Matrix Service by 6.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Matrix Service by 35.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Matrix Service by 33.3% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Matrix Service by 3.4% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 429,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John D. Chandler purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.