Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Trading 11.5% Higher

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s share price traded up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.80 and last traded at $24.73. 32,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,440,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Matterport from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Matterport in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Matterport in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Matterport alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,185,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,594,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,839,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,255,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,211,000. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.