Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires 3,114 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Triumph Bancorp worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $196,121.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Todd Sparks sold 34,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total value of $3,259,663.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,268 shares of company stock valued at $10,498,065. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $127.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.34. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $129.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TBK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.01.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

