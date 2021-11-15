Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires 9,580 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,597,000 after acquiring an additional 156,901 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 251.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 28.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 506.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 167,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 139,589 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,684,695. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF stock opened at $64.57 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $65.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CF Industries from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.65.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

