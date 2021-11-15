Maverick Capital Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 463.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,946 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 157.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $34.00 on Monday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 60.82%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.