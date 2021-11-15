Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 111,630 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,630 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.13% of Chico’s FAS worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,426,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,521,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,761,000 after buying an additional 1,002,261 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,779,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 712.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 601,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 527,238 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $6.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $767.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.13%. The company had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

