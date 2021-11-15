Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 5,359 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter valued at $28,377,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 674,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,489,000 after buying an additional 272,010 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,244,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,849,000 after buying an additional 230,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,265,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,110,000 after buying an additional 218,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4,091.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 222,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,027,000 after buying an additional 217,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

NYSE RBA opened at $70.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.36%.

In related news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,891.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $211,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

