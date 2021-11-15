Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 554.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,510,000 after buying an additional 15,806 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,447,000 after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 612,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,911,000 after purchasing an additional 93,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 532,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,661,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. William Blair cut shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Summit Insights increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of CVLT opened at $67.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.20. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.77 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

